Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 1,940 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,529. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

