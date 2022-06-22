Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. 518,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.