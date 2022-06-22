Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.30 Million

Cryptopay (CPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay's total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

