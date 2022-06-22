CryptoZoon Reaches One Day Volume of $976,265.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $582,159.42 and $976,265.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068058 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 742,104,768 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

