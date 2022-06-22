CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

CSX opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

