CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.