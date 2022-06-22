Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Down 20%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.
About Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)
