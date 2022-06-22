Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Down 20%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

About Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

