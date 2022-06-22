Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,826 shares.The stock last traded at $66.53 and had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

