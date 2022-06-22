Darden Restaurants (DRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.30-7.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

