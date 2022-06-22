Darryl Bond Sells 21,655 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 1,809,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $659.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $85,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

