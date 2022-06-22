DeepBrain Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $212,787.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $212,787.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

