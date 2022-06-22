DeFi Bids Hits Market Cap of $138,029.25 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $138,029.25 and $1,871.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.94 or 0.99891487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,400,129 coins and its circulating supply is 22,961,435 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

