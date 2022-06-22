DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00271729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

