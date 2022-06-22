DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Volume Hits $9.46 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $510.33 million and $9.46 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

