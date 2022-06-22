DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 22,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,848 shares of company stock worth $14,967,859. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

