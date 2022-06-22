DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 8.9% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $85.23 million and $433,931.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00225823 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00399562 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

