DOC.COM (MTC) One Day Volume Hits $174,339.00

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded up 109.9% against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $174,339.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.22 or 1.00077604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars.

