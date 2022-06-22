Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.77. 2,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 63,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $995.63 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth $7,863,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

