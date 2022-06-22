Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 11.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.04. 110,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 99,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.94.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.18.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

