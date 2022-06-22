Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. 35,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.