Dotmoovs (MOOV) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $709,844.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

