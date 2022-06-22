DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DITHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.20) to GBX 570 ($6.98) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

