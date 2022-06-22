DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF stock remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.