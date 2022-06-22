Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
DPMLF opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.