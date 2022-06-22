Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $1,076,044.90 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DUOL traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,843. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

