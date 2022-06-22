Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE:DX opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

