Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
NYSE:DX opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
