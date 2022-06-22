e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $902,867.38 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $902,867.38 and $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00256623 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,980 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,823 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

