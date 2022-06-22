E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $800.00

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$800.00 and last traded at C$800.00, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$801.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$855.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$891.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($829.17) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

