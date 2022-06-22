E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $800.00

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$800.00 and last traded at C$800.00, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$801.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$855.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$891.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($829.17) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.
Further Reading
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.