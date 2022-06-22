Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,143. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

