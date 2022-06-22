Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

MOS traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 172,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,431. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

