E&G Advisors LP Has $292,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

