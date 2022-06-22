E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 43,886 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.