E&G Advisors LP Sells 125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.97 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

