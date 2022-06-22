Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 619,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 162,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,647. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

