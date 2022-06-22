Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,258.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $7,258.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00257094 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,654,488 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

