Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.