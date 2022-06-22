Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

