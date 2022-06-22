ELYSIA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $170,783.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. ELYSIA has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $170,783.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

