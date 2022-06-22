Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,451. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

