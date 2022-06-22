EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,992. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

