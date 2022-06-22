Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.