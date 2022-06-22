Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (MLN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.15 or 1.00022737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

