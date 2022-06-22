Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.93.

EQIX stock opened at $640.18 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $684.82 and a 200 day moving average of $723.77.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

