ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,620 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.