Evertz Technologies (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656. The firm has a market cap of C$996.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

