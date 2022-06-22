Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 25470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
