Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 25470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

