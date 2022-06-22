EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

