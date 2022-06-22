EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

