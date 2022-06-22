EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

