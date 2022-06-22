EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 6,189 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.